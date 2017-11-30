The Spirit of Giving With Children’s Friend

Children’s Friend is a non-profit founded in 1834 and is a leading provider of child welfare, family support, mental health and child development services. They help parents with education and support they need.

Last year, they helped over 38,000 children and families; and in December, more than 800 individual, community and corporate sponsors worked with 350 volunteers to make Christmas and the holidays happy for more than 5-thousand kids and more than 15-hundred families.

This year they are back with their Spirit of Giving Holiday Drive. CEO David Caprio joined ‘The Rhode Show’ today to discuss.

You can learn more at: https://www.cfsri.org/spiritofgiving.html

