Variety exposes lurid details of Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (WPRI) – In the hours following the stunning dismissal of NBC darling Matt Lauer, Variety released an article detailing the longtime “Today” anchor’s alleged sexual misconduct.

The bombshell article is the result of a two-month long investigation by the magazine, which offers the detailed accounts of several unnamed employees who claim they were sexually harassed.

Original reports state that the employee who officially implicated Lauer alleged the harassment began while on assignment for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and continued upon their return. Variety reported that employees confirmed the harassment frequently happened while on assignment for Olympic games, when he would develop an interest in specific female employees and invite them to his hotel room late at night.

One employee recounted frequent inappropriate comments by the “Today” host, including questioning about female coworker’s bodies and sexual performances, as well as countless other lewd comments made in person or via text message.

“For Lauer, work and sex were intertwined,” Variety reported.

One producer described a secret button Lauer had installed in his private office at 30 Rockefeller Center which allowed him to discreetly lock the door from his desk and prevent being walked in on.

Another recounted Lauer sending an employee a sex toy with explicit instructions on how she should use it.

According to Variety’‘s sources, Lauer’s sexual misconduct was an open secret among the NBC community, as many feared professional repercussions should they attempt to report him.

Reports of Lauer’s dismissal surfaced early Wednesday after “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie emotionally read a statement sent out my NBC chairman Andrew Lack at the beginning of the broadcast.

The firing came a shock, as Lauer had been a pillar of NBC and “Today” for over 20 years and had just resigned a contract with the company for over $20 million.