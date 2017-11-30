Crash on I-295 North causing major delays

Photo Courtesy of Kevin Herchen

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A serious two-car crash has caused major delays on Interstate 295 North near Greenville Avenue in Johnston, Rhode Island State Police have confirmed.

Police say all three travel lanes south of Exit 7 and Route 44 are closed. Northbound traffic is confined to the breakdown lane only.

Police recommend seeking alternate routes and using caution.

It is unclear how the crash occurred or the condition of those involved.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more information as it is provided.