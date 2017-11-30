Crash on I-295 North causing major delays

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A serious two-car crash has caused major delays on Interstate 295 North near Greenville Avenue in Johnston, Rhode Island State Police have confirmed.

Police say all three travel lanes south of Exit 7 and Route 44 are closed. Northbound traffic is confined to the breakdown lane only.

#RITRAFFIC ALERT – Serious two-car crash on Interstate 295 North near Greenville Ave. All three travel lanes closed south of Exit 7/Route 44. Northbound traffic confined to breakdown lane only. Use caution. Seek ALT routes. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) December 1, 2017

Police recommend seeking alternate routes and using caution.

It is unclear how the crash occurred or the condition of those involved.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more information as it is provided.