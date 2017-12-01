2 pedestrians struck, killed within 24 hours in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Taunton confirmed two people were hit and killed by cars while walking in the city in the past two days.

The first case was on Thursday about 7:45 a.m. on Constitution Drive, near the cross-street of John Quincy Adams Road. Police said the driver, a 57-year-old male from Shrewsbury, had struck a woman on the road, 54, from Swansea, and she died.

Less than 24 hours later, at about 5:25 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old female driver from Taunton struck a pedestrian on Broadway (Route 138) near Coram Street. The intersection is near a gas station and not far from Coyle and Cassidy High School. The pedestrian killed was a 68-year-old male from Taunton.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no word on any criminal charges in either case.

