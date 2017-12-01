After a year of ‘acting,’ Dupere sworn in as Fall River police chief

Related Coverage New Bedford man shot, killed by police in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — It was time to make it official. Fall River city leaders, including Mayor Jasiel Correia, swore in a new police chief, Albert Dupere, Friday morning at Government Center.

Dupere wasn’t exactly new to the role. He has been serving as acting chief since at least Oct. 2016 when then-Chief Daniel Racine announced his retirement, following a second round of medical leave in a year.

The city council approved Dupere’s appointment as chief.

Following the swearing-in ceremony and being adorned with his new badge, Dupere commented on a case from Nov. 13 when a 19-year-old New Bedford man, Larry Ruiz-Barreto, died after he was shot by a police officer while police were trying to pull him over. The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III is still investigating, and the officer who fired the gun is still on administrative duties. Dupere said he believes the officer’s actions will be found to be justified.