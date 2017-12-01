Amazon is hiring!

It’s Peak season at Amazon! Amazon is now hiring in Providence and Milford for their delivery stations. Learn how Amazon’s delivery stations play a vital role in turning the click of a mouse or the tap of a screen into a smile on your doorstep.

Interested candidates can apply in person or online at: http://www.amazon.com/milfordjobs

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.