In the Kitchen: The Impossible Burger

Marc Greco of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make The Impossible Burger.
Ingredients:
- Impossible Burger 1 each
- Grill On 1 oz.
- Butter Spread 1 oz.
- Brioche Roll 1 each
- Cheddar Cheese 2 slices
- Sliced Roma tomato 2 each
- Red Onion Rings 3 each
- Sliced Pickle 2 each
- Green Leaf Lettuce 1 each
- Burger Sauce 1/2 oz.
- Guests’ Choice of side
Directions:
- Open the brioche roll and butter each side with butter spread. Place in bun toaster or on flat top to toast.
- Drizzle 1 oz. of grill on on flat top and place the burger on top of the flat top to cook. Allow to cook on one side for 2 minutes.
- After 2 minutes flip the burger over. Top with 2 sliced of cheddar cheese shingled, and allow to cook for 2 more minutes.
- Once bun is toasted, move to lined sandwich tray and place 1/2 oz. burger sauce on top bun. Place LTOP on top of burger sauce.
- Once burger has completed cooking, place on bottom bun.
- Place on tray with guests’ choice of side.
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.