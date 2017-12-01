In the Kitchen: The Impossible Burger

Marc Greco of Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make The Impossible Burger.

Ingredients:

Impossible Burger 1 each

Grill On 1 oz.

Butter Spread 1 oz.

Brioche Roll 1 each

Cheddar Cheese 2 slices

Sliced Roma tomato 2 each

Red Onion Rings 3 each

Sliced Pickle 2 each

Green Leaf Lettuce 1 each

Burger Sauce 1/2 oz.

Guests’ Choice of side

Directions:

Open the brioche roll and butter each side with butter spread. Place in bun toaster or on flat top to toast. Drizzle 1 oz. of grill on on flat top and place the burger on top of the flat top to cook. Allow to cook on one side for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes flip the burger over. Top with 2 sliced of cheddar cheese shingled, and allow to cook for 2 more minutes. Once bun is toasted, move to lined sandwich tray and place 1/2 oz. burger sauce on top bun. Place LTOP on top of burger sauce. Once burger has completed cooking, place on bottom bun. Place on tray with guests’ choice of side.

