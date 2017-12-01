Newsmakers 12/1/2017: Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor; Georgia Hollister Isman

This week on Newsmakers: Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor discusses the decision by Infosys to create 500 jobs in Rhode Island, tax incentives and more; Georgia Hollister Isman, state director of the Working Families Party, discusses its 2018 agenda.
