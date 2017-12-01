North Smithfield bridge replacement project completed ahead of schedule

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) celebrated the opening of Central Street Bridge in North Smithfield six months early.

The Central Street Bridge carries local traffic on Route 5 over Route 146. It was closed in March after being rated structurally deficient and predicted to wrap-up next spring, but RIDOT reopened the bridge today ahead of schedule and on budget of $7.7 million.

RIDOT director Peter Alviti credits Governor Gina Raimondo’s “Rhodeworks” initiative and changes in RIDOT’s project management approach.

“RIDOT now uses an industry best-practice project management approach for all its projects, a decision that keeps scoring victories for taxpayers,” Alviti said. “Our new way of doing business, fundamental to the Governor’s RhodeWorks program, is the reason why we’re able to deliver projects so quickly, minimizing traffic delays and saving money.” RIDOT says about 2,500 vehicles cross the Central Street Bridge on a daily basis. The project included complete removal of the existing bridge superstructure, reconstruction of approach roadways with concrete sidewalks and new guardrails and complete repaving of Route 146. “In the last two years, we’ve taken our program at RIDOT from a program that had about 29 percent of its projects on time and on budget to, during the last year, as we stand here today, the projects that we have now, are 100 percent on time and on budget,” Alviti said.