Part of mall evacuated after cleaning fluid spill

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Part of a Massachusetts shopping mall had to be evacuated because of a cleaning fluid spill in a Chipotle restaurant.

Police in Braintree say a lower-level wing of the South Shore Plaza and the area around the mall were evacuated late Friday afternoon because of fumes from the spill. The effected areas have since reopened.

A Chipotle spokesman says there was a spill of a highly concentrated cleaning solution and the restaurant would be closed for a short time during the cleanup.

A worker at the restaurant was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The spokesman apologized for any inconvenience.

Emergency vehicles surrounding the building and hazardous materials teams responded.