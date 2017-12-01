Pinpoint Traffic Blog: What’s With All the Roundabouts?

New Traffic Pattern on Route 44

Drivers in Glocester are getting used to the new roundabout located on Route 44 (Putnam Pike) at the intersection of Route 100.

So, why was the change was necessary?

RIDOT Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said, “to improve the flow of traffic in this area.” He says the new roundabout was constructed in place of the traffic signal.

“The traffic light was sometimes put into flash mode to alleviate some backups on Rte. 44. There were signal issues. It was not working well,” St. Martin tells me.

The new traffic pattern was presented to the Town of Glocester and was approved.

The $4 million project began in late March.

In the spring, DOT crews will be wrapping it up with some additional paving and sidewalk work. Work should conclude in May.

You may have noticed more and more roundabouts popping up across our area?

There is currently over a dozen across Rhode Island and even more planned in the future.

St. Martin says, “roundabouts have been shown to effectively process traffic much better than rotaries.”

What’s the difference?

“They are smaller and have a sharper angle of entry – it creates slower traffic and is safer,” he says.

Click here for the rules of the roundabout.

Check out this INTERACTIVE MAP of roundabouts in your area?

Click here for Real-Time Interactive Traffic Map, Drive Times & Live Traffic Cams »