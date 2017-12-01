Police searching for suspect in Rehoboth hit-and-run

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Rehoboth involving a pedestrian.

Sgt. Brian Ramos of the Rehoboth Police Department said the incident occurred on Winthrop Street (Route 44) around 6 p.m.

Police said a woman reported being hit by a car that fled the scene westbound on Route 44.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue sedan that is missing a passenger side mirror, which police say fell off during the incident.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing news story and we will continue to update with the latest information as it is provided.