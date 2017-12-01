Recall roundup: Pain relief cream’s packaging not child resistant

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Synodrin is recalling its maximum strength pain relieving cream because the packaging is not child resistant.

The cream contains lidocaine, which poses a risk of poisoning to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product was sold from June 2017 through Oct. 2017 at several retailers, including Stop & Shop and Rite Aid.

Look for UPC code 8 64751 00032 6 printed on both the box and the jar.

Consumers should immediately place the recalled cream out of the reach of children.

Natural Solutions for Life is offering free replacement caps. The company can be reached at 855-499-6435 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

About 6,000 clay craft kits are also being recalled because there may be mold in the clay.

This recall involves “totally me!” clay craft kits, which were sold from Jan. 2017 through Oct. 2017, according to the CPSC.

Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box.

Return the recalled craft kits to any Babies R Us or Toys R Us for a full refund or store credit.

About 230,000 Libbey brand bourbon taster glasses are being recalled because they can break during normal use.

According to the CPSC, no injuries have been reported to date.

The glasses were sold individually and in boxed sets.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glasses and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.