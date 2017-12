This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was Sierra Barter from the PVD Lady Project, local comedian Andrew Williams, and Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM!

TOPICS:

What old movie would you actually go to the theatre to see on the big screen?

Do you think dogs are smarter?

What helps you cope with stress during the holidays?