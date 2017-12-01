WPRI, WIVB place friendly wager over Patriots-Bills game

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Ahead of Sunday’s matchup of the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, our sister station WIVB News 4 Buffalo proposed a friendly wager.

In a video from their news anchors to ours, WIVB offered to send WPRI buffalo wings if the Patriots win. In exchange, they requested “crab and lobster tails,” should the Patriots lose.

Eyewitness News This Morning anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little sent their response Friday morning, offering to send New England clam chowder in the “unlikely” event that the Patriots should lose.

The Patriots have been very successful against the Bills in the Brady-Belichick era, posting a 29-5 record.

Buffalo will be looking to ride the success of last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs into Sunday’s game.

If the Patriots win, they’ll all but sure up another AFC East title. If they are defeated by the Bills, Buffalo will have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in the 21st Century.

Remember – the game’s on 12! Before the Patriots and Bills kick off at 1 p.m., be sure to join us for New England Nation at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence for insight, analysis and more.