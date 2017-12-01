Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in fiery Johnston crash

Related Coverage Fiery wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man is accused of causing a serious crash on I-295 Thursday night by getting behind the wheel while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on the highway.

Rhode Island State Police said Friday they’ve charged Robert Allyn with DUI and driving to endanger, causing bodily injury.

Police say Allyn was driving southbound on I-295 North when he hit another vehicle head-on near the Johnston-Smithfield line. His vehicle burst into flames as a result.

Allyn, 57, and the driver of the second vehicle were both transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The family of the woman who was hit said she’s in stable condition. No word at this time on Allyn’s condition, but officials said both are expected to survive.

