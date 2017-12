ABC News suspends Brian Ross for ‘serious’ reporting error

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has apologized for a “serious error” and suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for the network’s incorrect Michael Flynn report.

The network said Saturday the report had not been fully vetted before airing Friday.

Ross initially reported that during the presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump had directed Flynn, the former national security adviser, to make contact with the Russians.

Ross later clarified the report, saying his source now said that Trump had asked Flynn to contact the Russians as president-elect, not before the election, about issues including working together to fight ISIS.

Later in the evening, ABC issued a correction. The network had been criticized for issuing the clarification instead of immediately making the correction.

Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

CORRECTION of ABC News Special Report: Flynn prepared to testify that President-elect Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians *during the transition* — initially as a way to work together to fight ISIS in Syria, confidant now says. https://t.co/ewrkVZTu2K pic.twitter.com/URLiHf3uSm — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2017

ABC issued a statement on Twitter Saturday, apologizing for the error: