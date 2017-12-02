Coventry School Committee votes against proposed outdoor gun range

Related Coverage Coventry residents concerned about proposed outdoor gun range

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry School Committee voted unanimously Saturday to oppose an application for an outdoor gun range off of Town Farm Road.

The Coventry School Committee announced in a public notice that they are concerned about the gun range’s proximity to Washington Oak Elementary School.

“The Coventry School Committee is very concerned about the impact of a gun range on public safety as well as the intermittent and unscheduled noise that a gun range could create on school days,” the notice said.

The Coventry Zoning Board is holding a public hearing on Dec. 6 at Coventry Town Hall at 7 p.m. to allow for public comment and to review the application.