Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — The 5th annual Crafting for Critters Christmas Craft Fair will be held Saturday at the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick.

Over 40 vendors will be there, selling hand knit accessories, dog apparel, catnip toys, all natural dog treats and more.

If you plan on attending, please note that pets are not allowed in the facility.

Proceeds benefit the homeless cats and dogs at the Warwick Animal Shelter.