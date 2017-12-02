Police: Two Newport Cliff Walk vandal suspects turn themselves in

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two female suspect who were caught smiling to the camera while allegedly vandalizing the historic Cliff Walk are now in Police custody.

According to Newport Police, the public helped assist them identify the two suspects. 22-year-old’s Jocelyn Senecal and Jenna Senecal both of East Providence, turned themselves into police on Saturday morning.

Both suspects are being charged with 1 count of graffiti and 1 count of conspiracy. They are expected to be arraigned later this month.

The two were caught on camera on November 25th, appearing to be smiling at the camera, with spray paint cans in their hands.