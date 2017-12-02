Rehoboth police: 2 hit-and-runs occur in half hour period

Related Coverage Police searching for suspect in Rehoboth hit-and-run

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Rehoboth police are investigating two unrelated hit-and-run incidents that occurred within a half hour of each other on Friday.

On Dec. 1 around 6 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck on Winthrop Street (Route 44).

When officers arrived, they said the victim, a 41-year-old woman, told them the vehicle that hit her took off.

Police said the victim was conscious and reported being struck from behind while walking westbound. She was unable to provide any further details concerning the accident or identify the vehicle that hit her.

According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

Based on the initial investigation, police say the suspect may be driving a dark blue colored BMW 3 Series sedan or coupe. Police also said the vehicle should be missing a passenger side mirror, which fell off during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the location of this vehicle to contact the Rehoboth Polcie Department at (508) 252-3722.

On the same night around 6:30 p.m., Rehoboth police responded to a 911 call involving a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles at the intersection of Tremont and Anawan Street.

When officers arrived on scene, it was reported that a white Nissan sedan with front end damage fled the area following the accident.

Police said all six occupants of the vehicle that was struck were uninjured.

A short time later, a Dighton police officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s with front end damage.

The officer stopped the vehicle, being operated by Sonya Paiva, 46, of Warren and made contact with Rehoboth police.

Rehoboth police were able to determine the vehicle stopped by Dighton police was the same vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident.

Police say Paiva is facing pending charges for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation.