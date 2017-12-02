Rhodes on the Pawtuxet hosts 5th annual Author Expo

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The 5th Annual Rhode Island Author Expo kicks off Saturday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston.

This year’s expo features a record 135 published Rhode Island authors headlined by best-selling romance author Marie Forcea, as well as author Jon Land.

Hundreds of autographed books will be available for purchase.

A list of all participating authors can be found by clicking here.

In addition to book signings, there will be several presentations. Marie Force will be speaking on her own personal writing journey.

Parking and admission to the expo is free.