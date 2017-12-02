Senate passes nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that’s historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The vote was 51-49, largely along party lines.

Not a single Democrat voted in favor of the legislation, which was crafted behind closed doors by Senate Republican leaders.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse released the following statement shortly after the vote. “TrumpTax is a scam. Tonight, while most Americans were sleeping, Senate Republicans voted to hike taxes on millions of middle-class families to pay for tax cuts for President Trump and his billionaire friends. This so-called ‘tax reform’ moves our nation in the wrong direction by every measure: it will send more American jobs overseas, increase health insurance premiums, explode our national debt, and pollute an already-complicated tax code with new loopholes and gifts for the very wealthy. It’s a giveaway to Republican donors, and the American people should take note.”

The bill lays the bulk of its tax cuts on businesses and higher-earning individuals and gives more modest breaks to others.