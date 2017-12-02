Suspects on loose following robbery, stabbing at East Providence liquor store

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Police are searching for two men who they say robbed a liquor store on Newport Ave.

According to Lt. Raymond Blinn, two armed and masked men entered Town and Wine Spirits Saturday evening around 9:15 p.m.

When attempting to rob the store clerk, a customer intervened and was stabbed by one of the suspects.

The suspects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The customer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to Blinn.

Blinn said the K-9 unit has been searching for the suspects and they are still on the loose.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact East Providence police at (401) 431-1111.