Nehls, with 20 points, rallies CCSU for 68-62 victory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Austin Nehls hit a late jumper to give Central Connecticut State its first lead in the second period and the Blue Devils held off Brown 68-62 on Saturday afternoon for their fifth straight win.

Nehls, who finished with 20 points, hit the lead-changing jumper with 4:15 remaining to give CCSU a 59-58 advantage. He then drilled a 3-pointer with 2:18 left for a 64-60 lead. Eric Bowles, who finished with a career-high 14 points, and Tyler Kohl made four straight free throws to seal the win.

Nehls nailed 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, hitting 7 of 11 field goal attempts. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Bowles, who hit 5 of 10 from the floor, dished out six assists. Deion Bute added 12 points with eight rebounds.

Brown (4-4) led 31-27 at the break and was up 45-30 early in the second period before CCSU rallied.

Desmond Cambridge led the Bears, hitting five 3s, with 17 points.

