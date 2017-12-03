Patriots beat Bills, take command of AFC East

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPRI) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots cruised passed the Buffalo Bills 23-3, taking command of the AFC East at 10-2. The Bills fall to a .500 record, now at 6-6.

Running back Rex Burkhead scored the only two touchdowns for the Patriots, but that was more than enough, as the defense held the Bills to only a field goal.

Brady finished the game 21 of 30 in the air for 258 yards, hitting Gronk nine of those times for 147 yards. Brady was also sacked three times and threw a rare interception.

Burkhead had 12 carries for 78 yards and also added three receptions for 25 yards.

Next up for the Patriots is a Monday night trip to Miami to face the Dolphins in another AFC East match-up.