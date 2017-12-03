Police: 1 killed, several injured after driver strikes at least 4 in NYC

QUEENS, NY (AP) — Police say a man driving down a New York street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected.

He says the man fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police are searching for the driver, who they say had his hair in a ponytail.

The Daily News reports that the crash happened after a knife fight outside a hookah bar.

The injured people were taken to an area hospital. The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.

