Restaurants come together to help family of murder victim

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence hospitality community is coming together Monday night to raise money for the family of a Providence mother, who was murdered in early November.

Yelp PVD, Tom’s BaoBao and Bayberry Beer Hall have all partnered to help her children.

A fundraiser will be held at Bayberry, located at 381 W. Fountain Street in the capital city Monday, December 4th, from 6-9 p.m.

Maniriho Nkinamubanzi, 44, was found dead inside her home on Ontario Street on Nov. 10. Police at the scene said it appeared she had been dead for approximately 24 hours prior to the discovery of her body. Her estranged husband, 46-year-old Bosco Tukamuhabwa, was charged with her murder.

The event is for people 21 years and older, and a $20 donation is requested.

Nkinamubanzi arrived in Providence one year ago.

Yelp’s Michael Plourde says, “Mani endured so much to provide her children a better life, and she chose Providence to do just that. We can’t let her down.”