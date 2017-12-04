Baker says he supports PawSox move to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has made his first indication that he supports moving the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island to Worcester.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Baker said he believes Worcester has an opportunity and the state will do what it can to help. He made the comments last week to the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Republican governor said after the speech Friday that state assistance could come through infrastructure and public investment, such as what is done for housing projects or commercial development. He did not specify a dollar amount.

Rhode Island officials are considering an $83 million proposal to build a new stadium in Pawtucket for the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, but Worcester is also interested.