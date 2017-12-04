Business offers $1K reward for information in East Providence, Pawtucket robberies

Related Coverage EP robbery, stabbing suspects also connected to Pawtucket robbery

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As police continue to investigate a pair of robberies and a stabbing from over the weekend, a Providence business is offering a reward in hopes of helping detectives identify those responsible.

Colonial Liquors on Summit Street in Pawtucket was robbed at knifepoint by two suspects at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police believe the same suspects then held up Town Wine and Spirits on Newport Avenue in East Providence about an hour later.

NEW: Surveillance video from East Providence Police of weekend robbery at local liquor store. One man was stabbed. More tonight on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/60LT58JW9z — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) December 4, 2017

In the second robbery, police said a customer intervened and was stabbed by one of the suspects. The 68-year-old man remained at the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon, according to East Providence Police Lt. Raymond Blinn.

No one was injured in the first robbery.

Blinn said the Big Top Flea Market on Manton Avenue in Providence offered up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Providence Police Department at (401) 431-1111 or the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.