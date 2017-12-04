Coast Guard responds to vessel in distress off coast of Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast responded to a vessel in distress 10 miles off the coast of Nantucket on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said they received the distress call from the “Misty Blue,” a 69-foot vessel out of New Bedford just after 6 p.m.

The Coast Guard diverted two helicopters to the scene, as well as a 47-foot lifeboat towards the vessel.

#Breaking #CoastGuard responding to a report of a sunken fishing boat off #Nantucket — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 5, 2017

A good samaritan picked up two people aboard the Misty Blue and brought them to safety. The Coast Guard said it is unclear how many people were aboard the boat at the time of the distress call.

According to the Coast Guard, it is unclear if the Misty Blue sank, or just tipped over in the water.

The Misty Blue is a commercial fishing vessel, according to New Bedford port’s database of vessels.