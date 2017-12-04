Doherty’s Ale House in Warwick abruptly closes

Related Coverage Beloved Pawtucket pub Doherty’s closes

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Doherty’s Ale House in Warwick typically opens its doors at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays but that wasn’t the case this Monday.

Posted on the door of the Jefferson Avenue pub is a sign reading, “Sorry for the Inconvenience but we are closed.” It’s unclear at this time if the business has permanently shut down.

Over the summer, Doherty’s East Avenue Irish Pub in Pawtucket closed for good after filing for bankruptcy.

Court records show Doherty’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Oct. 2016 in an effort to reorganize and remain open. Eventually, the company’s locations were split into separate bankruptcy petitions.

A third location in Coventry, known as both Tiogue Tavern and Doherty’s at different times, closed its doors on Jan. 15.

