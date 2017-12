FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Police Department is working to identify a man who they say committed an unarmed robbery.

The suspect is a white male, seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt in surveillance images provided by police.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 25 in the area of East Main Street. Police said he stole a wallet and cash.

Anyone with information should call the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.