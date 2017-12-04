Gas prices down 1 cent in RI, hold steady in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gas in Rhode Island is down this week, while prices in Massachusetts are holding steady.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular in Rhode Island is averaging $2.59 per gallon, one cent lower than last week. The survey also found that the price of self-serve, regular in Massachusetts is averaging $2.48 per gallon, the same as last week. AAA said the price of gas hasn’t decreased much in Massachusetts since the post-Hurricane Harvey surge.

The average price in Rhode Island is 11 cents above the national average of $2.48. It’s also 39 cents higher than the price in Rhode Island was a year ago at this time– $2.20 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average price is the same as the national average of $2.48. It’s 37 cents higher than the price in Massachusetts was a year ago at this time– $2.11 per gallon.

AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.44 per gallon and as high as $2.70 in Rhode Island, while self-serve, regular gasoline is selling for as low as $2.31 per gallon and as high as $2.79 in Massachusetts.

AAA says while prices have come down since the post-hurricane spike, increases in crude oil prices and solid demand throughout the fall have kept them from declining further and quicker.