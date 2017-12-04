Gov. Raimondo to help lead Democratic Governors Association

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has been chosen for a leadership position with the Democratic Governors Association.

The association said Monday that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has been elected chair of the association and Raimondo was elected vice chair at their winter meeting in New Orleans.

Their one-year terms begin immediately. There are currently 15 governors in the association.

The association says Raimondo wants to work on growing the number of Democratic female governors nationwide.

The association’s leaders support Democratic gubernatorial candidates and governors and publicize Democratic governors’ policy successes.

Raimondo says she looks forward to working alongside Inslee heading into a crucial gubernatorial election cycle.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy served two consecutive terms as chair, starting in December 2015.