Group of local families buying Munroe Dairy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Munroe Dairy – best known for its milk in glass bottles and delivery “cow trucks” – will soon be under new management.

The company today announced a group of local families – led by Tracy and Bill Daugherty as managing partners – is purchasing the iconic business from Rob Armstrong and the Armstrong family.

While Armstrong – who was the third generation of his family to run the company – is planning to retire, the company said he will remain as an adviser.

Munroe Dairy has been delivering milk and other groceries to Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts families since 1881.

“We were absolutely determined to find the right stewards for the company going forward,” Armstrong said. “Munroe is truly a family, made up of our employees and our customers. It was critical that the new owners understood and are committed to Munroe’s history of excellence. We hit it out of the park with this group of families.”

The company said the new owners will be retaining all 73 employees and the company’s headquarters will remain in East Providence.

They are planning to make several investments to improve the customer experience, including a new mobile app and opening a commercial kitchen to expand its Sacred Cow line of baked goods.