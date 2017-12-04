How to manage holiday stress

As we approach the holiday season, times can become a bit more stressful; family, money, bills, and more. A few simple steps can help diminish the stress of the season.

Tracy from The Children’s Workshop gives us some tips to help get through the holidays and feel good about it.

Spending:

Make realistic purchases for the holiday. Start with a budget and then make a list of who you want to buy for and what you’d like to buy. Start early – don’t wait until right before the Holidays!

Shop Smart – If you’re traveling, don’t book your flight at the height of the holiday season. You can find some deals if you plan early for your trip. If you don’t mind flying the day of the holiday, tickets will be even cheaper.

Gifts – Once you have a list and budget in place, buy a gift a week. This cuts back on a substantial portion of spending in one small time frame. It also cuts back on the crowds and last-minute shopping. Once the gift is purchased, wrap it, put a tag on it, and put it aside. You will never buy gifts another way.

Use coupons, and look for sales! Homemade gifts are extra special. For example, with a couple of wine glasses, a bottle of wine, some crackers and napkins, you can make a basket and couple it with gloves, a hat, and a scarf. It doesn’t have to expensive; make it practical.

Taking Time for You:

Sometimes, we feel that we take so much time and energy and go overboard with cooking, sending cards, buying gifts, and making sure everything is perfect for each holiday.

Take a step back and go for a walk or a hike. Try to do this a half hour each day, “this helps decrease anxiety, and improve sleep,” says Dr. Ann Kulze. Get out for some sunshine and walk your worries away!

Getting Family and Friends to Pitch In:

Ask family members to pitch in for dinner. Have them bring a dessert or a side dish. This will help not only with the expenses of dinner, but with the burden of everything on your shoulders, as well. Don’t leave everything up to you. Ask your spouse or significant other to help wrap gifts, to help prepare dinner and get family members to help clean up. Delegate holiday tasks and ask your children to make cards instead of buying them!

Planning for Next Year:

Once the Holiday season is behind you, start in January and plan for the next season. I know it might seem a long way out, but when you plan and budget, you will save big in the long run, both with money and stress. Open a Holiday savings account that money automatically goes into and only dip into it when you’re making a Holiday-related purchase.

Last Thoughts…

Think positive – it is time to celebrate with family and friends. Being optimistic will help you get through the stress of the Holiday season. Don’t forget to take time for you, stick to a budget, make lists, and prioritize. Don’t forget to breathe!

Resources: Health and gallery, Psychology today

