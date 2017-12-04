In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Biscuits

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shared his recipe for:

Butternut Squash Biscuits with Sausage and Southern Onion Gravy

Biscuit Recipe:

1 C All Purpose Flour

2 T Butter, cut

1/2 C Butternut Squash Puree (squash roasted and pureed)

12 C Whole Milk

1 T Baking Powder

1 T Sugar

1 Pinch Kosher Salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. Roll biscuit dough and cut into 2 inch biscuits. Bake in preheated 450 degree oven for 12-14 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

Remaining Ingredients:

1 Lb. Sweet Pork Sausage

1 Vidalia Onion, sliced

3 Scallions, slice

1 Small Bunch of Chives, sliced

1 1/2 C Whole Milk

3 T Butter

3 T Flour

1 Tsp. Kosher Salt

1/4 Tsp. Cracked Black Pepper

1/4 C Shredded Cheddar

Directions:

In a large saute pan, sear and render pork until cooked through. Remove. Add onion and carmelize. Once cooked, add in butter and melt. Add flour and mix. Add milk, cooked sausage, cheddar, salt, pepper, chives, and scallions. Sauce will thicken, serve over top biscuits and top with fried egg (optional).