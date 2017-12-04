Jay Leno pays $13.5M for Newport condos

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Swift may have some competition for the title of Rhode Island’s most famous resident.

Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis, purchased condos in Newport’s Seafair mansion, Leno publicist Dick Guttman confirmed in a brief phone interview Monday.

Guttman said he had no other details but offered, “I’m sure it’s beautiful. They have great taste.”

Land deed records show Mavis House LLC, with an address of Burbank, California, purchased four of the mansion’s five condominiums on Nov. 30 for $13.5 million. The documents list Richard Bready, retired Nortek CEO, as the seller.

Seafair is located at 254 Ocean Ave. According to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, the Louis XIV chateau was designed in a crescent shape to compliment the curve in the peninsula on which it sits.

Set on just under nine manicured acres, the grounds include walled gardens, expansive terraces overlooking the ocean, fountains, ample landscape lighting, a private beach, tennis court, vegetable garden, and infinity pool.