Roger Williams Park Zoo closed Monday following construction mishap

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Anyone looking to visit the snow leopards and red pandas on Monday will be disappointed.

Roger Williams Park Zoo unexpectedly closed for the day Monday morning after a morning construction mishap cut power to approximately half of the zoo.

According to the zoo’s director, Jeremy Goodman, construction on the zoo’s upcoming rainforest area inadvertently hit a power line.

With issues such as no lights on in several park restrooms, zoo officials decided the best course of action was to close for the day.

Goodman stressed that the issue was minor and will be resolved quickly, adding that if it was not December, the zoo might have stayed open despite the outage.

“Given the season and with no group events planned today, it was the best course of action,” Goodman said. “This isn’t anything to worry about.”

The power is expected to be restored sometime Monday, and the zoo is planned to re-open Tuesday.