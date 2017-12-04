Mass. Senate president to step aside as spouse is investigated

BOSTON (AP) — A spokesman says Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg had previously planned to remain on as Senate President but recuse himself from all matters related to the investigation. But on Monday he informed colleagues just prior to a Democratic caucus that he would not serve as president during the probe, though he will remain in the Senate.

This is a breaking news update. See the previous story below.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg gave no indication that he planned to step aside as lawmakers prepared Monday to discuss a pending investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Rosenberg’s husband.

The Senate was expected to vote on a plan to appoint an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner’s alleged behavior, or if Hefner had any clout when it came to matters before the chamber.

Rosenberg, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, expressed shock over the allegations reported last week by The Boston Globe. The Democrat maintained that his husband had no influence over his policy decisions or actions by the Senate.

“It is simply not true,” Rosenberg said in a statement read to reporters on Friday.

So far only one senator, Andover Democrat Barbara L’Italien, has publicly called for Rosenberg to step aside as president until the investigation is completed. L’Italien, who is running for a seat in Congress, indicated she would raise the issue during a closed-door Senate Democratic caucus prior to Monday’s session.

Another Democratic senator, Michael Barrett of Concord, said Monday that neither Rosenberg nor anyone else should be held legally or morally accountable for the actions of a spouse, unless they were aware of illegal behavior and didn’t try to stop it.

“An independent investigator must inquire into these very questions,” Barrett said in statement. “Until then, the presumably wronged spouse is innocent until proven otherwise and should be able to continue in his job, one the current president happens to do quite well.”

Senate Majority Leader Harriette Chandler and Republican leader Bruce Tarr were expected to discuss the process for appointing an independent investigation at a news conference prior to Monday’s Senate session.

Rosenberg has promised his full cooperation with the investigation and to recuse himself from any matters related to the probe or the allegations against his husband. But he will continue to preside over all other Senate business during the investigation.

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them, including three men who said Hefner grabbed their genitals.

The men, who were not named by the Globe, said they did not report the alleged incidents partly because they did not want to alienate the powerful Senate leader.

Rosenberg said Friday that Hefner would soon enter treatment for alcohol dependency.