Swansea house fire under investigation

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday morning in Swansea.

The fire started around 8 a.m. on the second floor of a home on Pine Street, according to fire officials.

A husband and wife who lived in the home were taken to the hospital as a precaution but did not suffer any serious injuries, officials said. The couple plans to stay with family for the time being.

The second floor sustained smoke damage, according to officials, but there was no major damage to the exterior of the house. It is unclear at this time if the home is uninhabitable.