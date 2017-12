This morning in ‘The Rhode Home’ NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – returned and this time they brought along Amanda Leonardo from Cat Country 98.1.

They discussed Toys for Tots and how you can donate to make the Holidays better for a child in need.

NIROPE also shared details regarding their fantastic recliner collection!

Get more Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses info here: https://www.cardis.com/

For the scoop on Toys For Tots, visit: https://www.toysfortots.org/