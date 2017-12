A local woman is making an impact on the community and some thoughtful gifts at the same time! Nicole O’Brien buys expired plates from around the country then cuts, bends and crafts them into various shapes, sizes and signs. She has opened up a manufacturing spot in Warwick, and now through Dec. 23 there is a pop-up retail store for Unique Pl8z License Plate Art. Nicole joins us in studio with a look at some of her pieces!

