URI awarded $8M federal grant to create Superfund Research Center

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) announced Monday it’s been awarded with an $8-million, five-year federal grant to create a Superfund Research Program Center.

The study aims to address the growing concerns of the effects of industrial chemicals on public health. The grant was given to the university through the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

URI said it plans to pull together work from many of its academic disciplines, ranging from pharmaceutical to engineering and oceanography, to identify and reduce the risks of chemicals posing an immediate threat to human health.