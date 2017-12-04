Victim of wrong-way crash: ‘I never saw the car coming’

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — It has been four days since the wrong-way crash on I-295 in Johnston and the victim of that crash said she is still in pain, but grateful to be alive.

Samantha Kennelly was driving on I-295 North when she was hit head-on by a truck that crossed the median.

“I think more than likely what everyone’s saying is I never saw the car coming,” Kennelly recalled. “I probably never did.”

Kennelly had just been promoted at work and bought a brand new car to get to her job in Boston. She now credits that car with saving her life.

“Alive meant alive, how well? I didn’t know until I got there and that was another relief,” she said.

Kennelly’s fiance, David Keenoy, was the first person police contacted after the crash.

“She’s okay, like someone driving down the wrong side of the highway hit her, and she’s okay,” Keenoy recalled.

As is little Scarlett, Kennelly’s dog that was in the car during the crash. She went missing for more than 17 hours but was found with the help of complete strangers.

For now, Kennelly is moving slower than usual. She has some whiplash, abdominal pain and bruising.

But she also has perspective.

“My body just feels sore from top to bottom,” she said.

Kennelly said she’s too fortunate to be angry at the man who hit her.

“So, I feel like for someone to be that intoxicated at that point in the day, they have to be going through something emotional,” she said. “So I kinda hope he comes to peace and learns his lesson. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t learn lessons from things like this, what were they good for in the first place?”

The man who hit her, 57-year-old Robert Allyn, was charged with DUI and driving to endanger. He will be in court within a couple of weeks.