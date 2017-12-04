Warwick bank robber arrested by police

Related Coverage Warwick police on the hunt for Citizens Bank robber

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department arrested a man in connection with a robbery at a Citizens Bank on West Shore Road in late November.

Joseph Amatel, 53, of Cranston is now in custody after police say he entered the bank around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 27 and demanded money. They said Amatel did not show a weapon and took off in an unknown direction, though they weren’t sure if he made his getaway on foot or in a vehicle.

Police say Amatel is also a probation officer and is being held at the ACI.