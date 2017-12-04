Warwick ranked third safest city in America for 2017

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Warwick is one of the safest cities in the United States, according to a new study released by Wallethub.

Warwick ranked third behind Nashua, New Hampshire and South Burlington, Vermont.

The rankings are based on the most recent Gallup Polls. Wallethub compared more than 180 cities in America using metrics such as assaults per capita to unemployment rates to road quality.

The least safe city in America is Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranking at number 182 on the list.