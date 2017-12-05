Benny’s on Branch Ave. to close Thursday, leaving only 1 store still operating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Benny’s will close its store on Branch Avenue in Providence later this week, leaving the iconic local retailer with just one location open as it winds down operations.

Benny’s spokesman Dante Bellini said the Branch Avenue location – one of the chain’s most prominent properties, located just off an I-95 exit ramp – will close its doors for good Thursday at 5 p.m.

That will leave just one Benny’s in operation: the location in Greenville, a village in Smithfield, the town which is also home to the Benny’s headquarters. Arnold Bromberg, a Benny’s co-owner, said there has been no decision yet on how long the Greenville store will stay open.

“That will be the last one,” he said.

Bromberg and his siblings announced in September they would close Benny’s by the end of this year after nearly a century in business. Last week the family announced a deal to sell the 29 company-owned properties for an undisclosed sum to Carpionato Group, which plans to redevelop them for other retail and restaurant tenants.

