Car slams into Providence house; driver, passenger hurt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The building inspector has been called to a Providence house after a car slammed into it Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 10:52 a.m. to 37 West Friendship Street.

Both the car and the bottom portion of the house had visible damage.

Officials on scene said no one in the house was injured, but the driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown as noontime.

Because of potential damage to the foundation, the building inspector was notified.

National Grid also responded to the scene, but we’re told there was no gas service to the home so there was no risk of a gas leak.